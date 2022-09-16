ENWIN Utilities announces new President and Chief Executive Officer

Garry Rossi has been named ENWIN Utilities new President and CEO effective January 1, 2023.

Rossi has held the position of ENWIN's Vice President of Water Operations since 2016. He has led his team in providing safe reliable drinking water to the residents of Windsor, Tecumseh and LaSalle and has had a 100 per cent inspection score through the Ministry of Environment Conversation and Parks for 10 years.

Rossi will be taking over leadership from Helga Reidel, who announced her retirement earlier this year after over six years of service with ENWIN Utilities.

He says he's exciting for the journey ahead.

"I am both honoured and excited to embark on the next chapter of my career as ENWIN's President and CEO. Helga has been instrumental in building a solid foundation upon which we will continue to enhance our services and grow, carrying on the tremendous work that she has done."

Reidel will continue in her current role as President and CEO until December 31, 2022.

Effective Monday September 19, Rossi will become Executive Vice President and a recruitment for the Vice President Water Operations will commence immediately.