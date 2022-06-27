ENWIN warning residents of potential scam

ENWIN Utilities is warning customers of a potential scam within the community.

Several reports have been made of residents receiving calls or door-to-door visits from scammers claiming they are from ENWIN and threatening to disconnect their service.

According to a release, residents have reported receiving calls claiming they work for the company and telling customers they are in threat of disconnection if they do not pay fees through kiosks within the Windsor area or by direct cash.

ENWIN asks residents to call the non-emergency Windsor police line if they think they have received a scam phone call or door-to-door visit.