The Essex Region Conservation Authority has passed its 2020 budget with a slight increase to offset funding cuts from the province.

The budget totals just over $10-million with an increase of $148,000 which represents about $0.49 per person — though the actual cost per household is down slightly by 12-cents.

ERCA General Manager Richard Wyma says the budget barely maintains the status quo, despite "significant increases in demands for permits and plan reviews, conservation area visitation and use of the greenways, and pressures related to flood response."

Some of the environmental programs planned for this year include regional Hazard mapping and risk assessments, working with partners to develop short and long-term plans to address current and future water levels and flooding, a cycling trail in Holiday Beach and expanding water quality monitoring.