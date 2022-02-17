ERCA approves 2022 draft budget with slight increase

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has passed its 2022 draft budget with a slight increase.

The budget totals just over $9.1-million — that's a 2.5% jump from the previous year.

Highlights include the completion of flood mapping in the Little River corridor, the planting of at least 60,000 trees along with upgrades and improvements at the John R. Park Homestead and Devonwood Conservation Area.

The 2.5% increase amounts to about $23 on a home assessed at $300,000.

ERCA will not take it's budget to the City of Windsor and County of Essex for final approval.