ERCA Earth Day tree planting celebration to take place Sunday, April 23

The Essex Region Conservation Authority is inviting Windsor-Essex residents to plant a tree at the Earth Day Tree Planting Celebration.

The event will take place Sunday, April 23 at the green space located off Wyandotte and Florence in Windsor.

1,800 trees will be available to plant courtesy of ENWIN Utilties.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own shovels, with a limited supply of tree planting tools available to share.

Danielle Breault Stuebing, Director of Communications & Outreach Services for the Essex Region Conservation Authority, says there are long term benefits to planting trees.

"Trees are so important in so many ways. Helping to combat climate change. Improving air quality. helping to mitigate flooding. All of these very important reasons that we need to continue planting trees in our region,' she says.

Breault Stuebing says people are looking for ways to take hands on action for the environment.

"What we hope is that by taking action for the Earth, and planting a tree on Earth Day it will help make the environment more top of mind for people. And that they will make better environmental choices for sustainability," she says.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. and the tree planting to follow shortly after.

Parking is available at Riverside Kiwanis Park/Pump Track parking lot, McHugh Park parking lot and various public parking lots along Riverside Drive east. Use the Ganatchio Trail system to arrive at the Earth Day site.