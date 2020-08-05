ERCA Extends Flood Watch for All Essex County Shorelines

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has extended its flood watch to the end of August.

According to the authority, constant high water levels in Lake St. Clair, the Detroit River and Lake Erie led to the decision.

The watch is in effect for all shoreline areas in Essex County and on Pelee Island.

Water levels remain near the all-time record highs set in 2019, but according to ERCA, projections indicate water levels should decrease slightly over the course of August heading into September.