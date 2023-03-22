ERCA hands out two failing grades on the Watershed Report Card for Windsor-Essex

The Essex Region Conservation Authority is giving out two failing grades for surface water quality and forest conditions in Windsor-Essex.

On Wednesday, ERCA released the results of its Watershed Report Card which examined forests, wetlands and water resources between 2017 and 2021.

Surface water quality received a failing D grade due to phosphorus levels and E.coli being measures in nearly every watershed, and forest conditions received an F due to a low level of forest cover throughout the region.

Despite the F grade for forest conditions, over the last five years ERCA's forest cover has increased from less than four per cent, the lowest in Canada, to 5.7 per cent, which is an increase in more than 7,000 acres.

A watershed is an area of land drained by a lake, river, creek or stream. The Essex Region has three main watershed areas which are Lake St. Clair, Lake Erie, and the Detroit River.

By measuring the quality and conditions, it helps ERCA understand the watershed and where improvements can be made.

The only passing grade from the report was an A for groundwater quality.

Dr. Katie Stammler, Water Quality Scientist for ERCA, says the scores are based off a standardized system across Ontario.

"So we're being compared against watersheds that are less developed. So what it means here for us is that when we have heavy agricultural land use, and urban land use, and that's how we get to those D's and the F's. And so our goal is to try to improve those scores."

She says when it comes to surface water, part of the D grade is caused by phosphorus concentrates that can be found in fertilizers used on farms as well as harmful algal blooms in surrounding lakes.

"Each individual farmer loses less than two per cent of what they put on. So we never want to send a message that the farmers are doing the wrong thing, or a bad thing," she explains. "They're using the fertilizer that they require in order to grow our food. And so what happens is that when you apply fertilizers to the land, that when it rains, it picks that up and brings it off the landscape. So we're trying to control those losses."

Dr. Stammler says there are things that everyone in the community can do to improve the water and forest quality.

"Picking up after our pets, if you have a big leaf fall in the winter or your trees drop in the spring, keeping that stuff out of your sewers. Making sure that you recognize that any sewer grate finds its way into a water body, those are not garbage dumps, that's not a place for you to just pour down your chemicals or anything else. Saying no to single use plastic, choosing active transportation."

ERCA Chair, Jim Morrison (left), ERCA's Water Quality Scientist, Dr. Katie Stammler (middle), ERCA CAO, Tim Byrne (right) present the results of the 2017-2021 Watershed Report Card. March 22, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Meagan Delaurier)

Tim Byrne, CAO of ERCA, says completing these five year reports brings more awareness to the impacts people have on our water.

"If we can help through information, if we can help through gathering the type of data that we've gathered and was presented today, then present it back in a collegial fashion, we don't want to point fingers and cast dispersions, but people need to know the impact that they're having on our water courses, our water ways and ultimately the Great Lakes."

Moving forward, ERCA will continue to monitor most watersheds in the region, although enhanced monitoring for some watersheds is at risk due to grant funding uncertainties.

Over the last five years, ERCA has planted 408,000 trees, 14 wetlands have been created, and 239 water quality improvement projects have been implemented in an effort to restore and protect the environment.

The full 2017-2021 Watershed Report Card can be found on by clicking here.