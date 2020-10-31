ERCA Issued Flood Watch for Essex County

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for Essex County due to strong winds.

According to the release, a watch will remain in place from Saturday to Monday along the Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair shorelines.

Winds are expected to shift directions but will remain strong throughout the weekend, according to ERCA.

Forecasts show winds out of the south could hit 40km/h by Saturday evening before shifting out of the west with speeds up to 60km/h heading into Sunday.

The combination of elevated lake levels and high winds create the potential for overland flooding, damaging waves and accelerated nearshore erosion in the affected regions.