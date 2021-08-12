ERCA Issues a Flood Watch for Windsor-Essex

A flood watch is now in effect for Windsor-Essex

The Essex Region Conservation Authority says storms this morning have dumped 30 to 50 mm of rain on some areas, with more rain before 12 p.m. possibly pushing that amount to 75 mm.

ERCA says ground conditions are "fairly wet" and elevated lake levels have raised the threat of flooding.

The flood watch is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday.

People are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events. The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast moving water can be dangerous.

ERCA says standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water and shoreline areas.