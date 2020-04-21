ERCA Issues Flood Warning for Low Lying Areas in Lakeshore

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a flood warning for areas along Lake St.Clair in Lakeshore.

It applies to low lying beach communities between Ruscom River and Lighthouse Cove in Lakeshore.

Due to elevated lake levels and strong winds out of the northwest, ERCA says low lying sections of properties and roadways are being flooded with waves splashing over the area.

A flood watch is in effect for all other areas along Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie.

The warning is in effect until April 22.