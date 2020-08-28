ERCA issues Flood Watch

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the region.

According to a release, ERCA says watercourses are anticipated to swell and potentially spill into low lying lands on Friday.

Areas with poor drainage or that are being impacted by the high lake levels may also be impacted by today's rainfall event.

Strong southwest winds starting late Friday night, early Saturday morning also have the potential for wave overtopping and splashing along the Lake Erie Shoreline from Amherstburg to Leamington and the west shoreline of Pelee Island.

Northeast/East Winds

- Lake St. Clair shoreline from Windsor to Belle River

- Lake Erie shoreline including Pelee Island

- Detroit River shoreline

North Winds

- Lake St. Clair shoreline

Northwest Winds

- Lake St. Clair shoreline from Belle River to Tilbury North

South/Southwest/Southeast Winds

- Lake Erie Shoreline including south Pelee Island

West Winds

- West shoreline of Pelee Island