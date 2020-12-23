ERCA Issues Flood Watch

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a flood watch for the Lake Erie shoreline from Amherstburg to Leamington and Pelee Island.

According to ERCA, wind speeds are expected to increase to up to 60 km/hr. this afternoon and are expected to last until this evening and taper off by Thursday afternoon.

With lake levels still elevated, ERCA urges the Municipality of Leamington to continue monitoring the flood control dykes in the Southeast Leamington Area, including the Mersea Road 1 Dyke and the Marentette Dyke.

The Municipality of Leamington and the County of Essex should also continue to monitor the shoreline area along Point Pelee Drive.

The City of Windsor is being asked to monitor water levels along the flood control dykes within the Little River Drain corridor.