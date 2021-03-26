ERCA Issues Flood Watch

A flood watch has been issued by the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA).

The watch is for the Lake Erie shoreline including the western shoreline of Pelee Island.

ERCA says there is increased risk of flooding in the area due to the high lake levels, along with the rain and strong winds.

According to the conservation authority, the lake is roughly 30cm lower than it was time last year but levels remain high.

The western shoreline of Pelee Island is a concern for ERCA since it sustained some significant erosion from direct wave attack after a number of storms throughout the years.

Residents are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring.

The watch is set to expire at 6pm on Friday.