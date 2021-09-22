ERCA issues Flood Watch for Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has upgraded its Shoreline Conditions Statement to a Flood Watch.

According to a release, high winds combined with heavy rain could result in flooding along the shorelines of Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie.

ERCA says winds are expected to shift several times over the next two days putting properties on both lakes at risk.

Residents are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring.

The Flood Watch is in effect until Friday at 11am.