ERCA Issues Flood Watch with High Winds in the Forecast

With high winds expected Wednesday, September 30 the Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Flood Watch for several shoreline areas on Lake Erie.

According to the authority, sustained winds of up to 45km/h out of the southwest are forecast for Wednesday morning and throughout the day which could increase the risk of flooding and erosion.

Areas of concern are Amherstburg, Essex, Kingsville, Leamington and Pelee Island.

With lake levels still elevated, ERCA is urging residents to avoid areas where flooding is occurring.

The watch is in effect until Friday, October 2 at noon.