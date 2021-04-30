ERCA Issues Shoreline Conditions Statement

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a shoreline condition statement in effect for the Lake St. Clair shoreline until 9 p.m. Friday evening.

The primary affected areas are expected to be from Belle River to Lighthouse Cove in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

According to the authority, lake levels remain elevated even with levels having dropped over the past few months as a result of lower water supply and seasonal decline.

The combination of elevated lake levels and predicted wind conditions are below ERCA Flood Watch thresholds, however, ERCA says there remains some risk of flooding and accelerated nearshore erosion along the Lake St. Clair shoreline as a result of the increased wave activity.