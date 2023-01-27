ERCA issues Shoreline Conditions Statement

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Shoreline Conditions Statement.

It's advising that strong wind up to 65 km/h over Lake Erie will impact the southern shoreline of Pelee Island.

ERCA says the combination of elevated water levels and the wind may cause flooding with increased wave activity until Saturday morning.

The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast-moving water can be dangerous and people and pets should use caution.