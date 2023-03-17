ERCA issues Shoreline Conditions Statement

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Shoreline Conditions Statement due to high wind conditions in the forecast.

The statement covers the western shoreline of Pelee Island and islands within the western basin of Lake Erie.

The statement is in effect until Sunday afternoon.

Wind speeds are expected to increase into Friday morning.

On Friday, wind speeds are forecasted to reach up to and over 50 kilometres an hour.

These wind conditions are forecasted to remain through Saturday and end Sunday afternoon.

For Lake Erie, in areas where there is deeper water, strong wave activity is expected to cause some splashing and spray, and may also cause damage to shoreline structures.

For the Essex Region, larger and stronger waves are expected along the western shoreline of Pelee Island.

People are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.