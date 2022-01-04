ERCA issues Shoreline Conditions Statement ahead of forecasted high winds

The Essex Region Conservation Authority is warning of possible flooding with high winds expected Wednesday.

The authority has issued a Shoreline Conditions Statement for all of Lake Erie and the western shore of Pelee Island.

Environment Canada is predicting wind gusts of up to 80km/h beginning Wednesday afternoon — winds are expected to slow down overnight heading into Thursday morning.

As a result, ERCA is reminding residents to take extra caution in areas where flooding is occurring.

The Shoreline Conditions Statement remains in effect until 6pm Thursday.