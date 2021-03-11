ERCA Issues Shoreline Conditions Statement for Lake Erie

The Essex Region Conservaton Authority has issued a Shoreline Conditions Statement for Lake Erie and Pelee Island.

According to a release, high winds out of the southwest are expected to hit the region Thursday, March 11.

The combination of high lake levels and high winds could result in flooding and shoreline erosion.

ERCA is encouraging residents to take extra caution in areas where flooding is occurring.

The statement remains in effect until Friday, March 12.