ERCA Issues Shoreline Conditions Statement for Lake Erie and St. Clair

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Shoreline Conditions Statement for Lake St. Clair, Lake Erie and Pelee Island.

According to a release, high winds out of the northeast are expected to hit the region Thursday and Friday with gusts over 50km/h.

The combination of high lake levels and high winds could result in flooding and shoreline erosion.

ERCA is encouraging residents to take extra caution in areas where flooding is occurring.

The statement remains in effect until noon Friday, March 19.