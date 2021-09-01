ERCA issues shoreline conditions statement for parts of Essex County

Due to current and forecasted wind conditions, the Essex Region Conservation Authority is advising that there's a possibility of nearshore erosion today.

ERCA says there's a potential for sustained speeds around 30 km/hr and gusts up to 40 km/hr throughout the day.

The areas that will be most affected are anticipated to be the shoreline area between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park in Leamington, the east shoreline of Pelee Island in Lake Erie, and the Lake St. Clair shoreline between the east limit of Windsor to Ruscom River in Lakeshore.

There's also the possibility for breakwall structures to sustain damage in the areas of direct waves.

Winds may shift and come out of a more northerly direction early this evening, which could bring increased flood and erosion susceptibility to the Lake St. Clair shoreline.

Forecasted winds out of the northeast aren't anticipated to be strong enough to significantly increase water levels in the western basin of Lake Erie or the Detroit River, but there remains an increase risk of flooding and accelerated erosion along the shoreline as a result of increased wave activity.

Residents are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.