ERCA issues Shoreline Conditions Statement for parts of Essex County

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Shoreline Conditions Statement for portions of Windsor-Essex.

ERCA says due to current and forecasted wind conditions lasting until Sept. 24 at 10 a.m., a Shoreline Conditions Statement is in effect.

Lake levels remain elevated in comparison to recorded long term averages.

Wind gusts out of the south will effect the Lake Erie shoreline including south Pelee Island today.

As the gusts shift overnight and begin coming out of the north early morning on Wednesday, that will effect the Lake St. Clair shoreline, according to ERCA.

The combination of elevated lake levels and predicted wind conditions are below ERCA Flood Watch thresholds, but there remains a risk of flooding and accelerated nearshore erosion along the Lake Erie shoreline, including south Pelee Island and the Lake St. Clair shoreline as a result of the increased wave activity

The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast moving water can be dangerous.

Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water as well as shoreline areas.