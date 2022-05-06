ERCA issues Shoreline Conditions Statement for parts of the region

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Shoreline Conditions Statement.

ERCA warns that due to the forecasted wind conditions out of the northeast starting today and lasting until Saturday evening, there is the possibility of nearshore erosion with wave overtopping and spray.

The forecast includes sustained speeds out of the northeast reaching 45-50 km/hr and gusts up to 65 km/hr.

In the areas of direct wave attack, there is also the possibility for breakwall structures to sustain damages.

The areas of the region most affected by these winds are anticipated to be the shoreline area between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park in the Municipality of Leamington and the east shoreline of Pelee Island in Lake Erie, and the Lake St. Clair shoreline between the east limit of the City of Windsor to Ruscom River in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

This Shoreline Conditions Statement will remain in effect until 9 a.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022.

People are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events. The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast moving water can be dangerous.

ERCA officials will continue to monitor conditions as they change and issue upgraded advisories as required.