ERCA issues watershed and shoreline conditions statements

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued both a Watershed Conditions Statement, and a Shoreline Conditions Statement as the region braces for up to 40 milimetres of rain and heavy winds Wednesday.

They say conditions could become dangerous around riverbanks and shoreline areas.

As part of the Watershed Conditions Statement, officials are advising people to be cautious around these kinds of features, including standing water that can cause unexpected risks. children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing water, standing water, or shorelines.

They also say wind could become an issue. That's prompted a Shoreline Conditions Statement.

Lake Erie’s shoreline, including Pelee Island are the affected areas, with the area between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee in Leamington being the hardest hit region.

Officials say wind speeds will reach 40 to 45 kilometres per hour, with gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour.

That could mean flooding, erosion along the shoreline, heavy waves, and fast moving water.

The Watershed Conditions Statement is expected to last until 10:00 AM on March 24th, and the Shoreline Conditions Statement is expected to last until 4:00 PM on Wednesday.