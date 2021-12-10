ERCA issues Watershed Conditions Statement

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement due to the combination of forecasted rainfall and rising temperatures heading into the weekend.

Watercourses, including major tributaries and local surface drainage features, may experience a rise in water levels as forecasts suggest the region is expecting 15-20 mm of rainfall starting Friday night.

Additionally, the ground conditions were wet preceding the cold temperatures followed by a light snowfall and now, warmer temperatures are expected through the weekend.

ERCA says these conditions in combination with the predicted rainfall may result in higher runoff volumes than normal resulting in prolonged standing water in many fields and low lying areas, and an increase in water levels for many of the watercourses across the region.

The Watershed Conditions Statement is in effect until 9 a.m. Dec. 12.