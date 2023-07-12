ERCA issues watershed conditions statement

The Essex Region Conservation Authority advises that due to forecasted rainfall this evening and into Thursday morning, that there's a concern for the accumulation of standing water low lying areas throughout the Essex Region.

They say there is concern especially with areas adjacent to and within floodplain areas of major waterways and shoreline areas.

Forecasts predict a total rainfall amount of 25 to 40 millimetres, with the possibility of very high rainfall rates.

This amount and duration of rainfall falls below Flood Watch thresholds; however, due to the combination of above average lake levels and forecasted rainfall, a Watershed Conditions Statement will remain in effect until 12 p.m. Thursday, July 13.

People are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.

The combination of slippery banks and fast moving water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards.

Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water.

ERCA officials will continue to monitor the forecasts.

