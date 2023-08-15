ERCA issues watershed conditions statement

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a watershed conditions statement.

ERCA says 15 to 20mm of rain fell over a two-hour period Monday night and more rain is in the forecast for Tuesday.

The amount and duration of rain falls short of a flood watch but the authority says there is concern for the accumulation of standing water in low lying areas, especially in floodplain areas of all major waterways and shorelines.

The statement is in effect until 3 Tuesday afternoon.