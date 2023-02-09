ERCA issues Watershed Conditions Statement due to rain

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has been monitoring the rainfall, and as of 8 a.m. , the northern areas of the region have experienced 12-14 mm of rain while the southern half of the region has seen slightly more at 16 to 18 mm.

A Special Weather Statement was issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada predicting 15-25 mm this morning and through early afternoon.

ERCA says there is very little snow present across Windsor-Essex, however, ground conditions as of February 8 are saturated as the region experienced some above average temperatures.

Forecasts are suggesting that the rain will continue through the morning into the noon hour, and officials say ground conditions are saturated with many of the smaller sized watercourses beginning to fill up.

It's expected that low lying areas will have standing water as the saturated grounds are slow to drain and will cause additional runoff than normal for this amount of rainfall.

They're encouraging people to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.

ERCA officials will also continue to monitor forecasts and conditions, and update this advisory as required.