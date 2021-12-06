ERCA issues Watershed Conditions Statement for the region

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement for the region.

ERCA says that water levels in local watercourses have risen due to the combination of the rainfall Sunday evening and the pre-existing wet ground conditions.

The authority says that rainfall on Sunday evening across the Essex Region was on average approximately 20 mm, but varied between 15 mm and up to nearly 40 mm in east Leamington.

With the saturated ground conditions and approximately 20 mm of rainfall, many watercourses have experienced a rise in water levels to near bank-full conditions. These conditions are expected to remain for the majority of the week.

There is additional rain in the forecast for the area near the end of this week.

The conditions statement is in effect until 10 a.m. on Dec. 10.

People are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events. The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast moving water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards.