ERCA Names New CAO

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has named its new Chief Administrative Officer.

Tim Byrne will take over the role on a permanent basis beginning on February 1.

He has held the position since the end of September on an interim basis after former General Manager Richard Wyma stepped down suddenly after 11-years on the job.

Byrne has been with ERCA for 35-years and was formerly the Director of Watershed Management Services.

He says he plans to work very closely with municipalities and the province.

"We've just got such a fantastic group of people here locally elected and administrative that are engaged in these processes that look after things in the environment and within our watersheds," says Byrne.

He says there are some significant challenges ahead and he wants to assist with those challenges.

"I still got a lot of fire in my belly and I'd like to be part of and work towards resolving some of the issues," says Byrne. "Some of the issues as it relates to flooding, some issues with being forward thinking and planning and planning for and addressing issues such as climate change."

Byrne will also serve as the Secretary-Treasurer for the organization.

Wyma's departure came a month after ERCA fell victim to a "complex phishing scam" that cost the organization $300,000.