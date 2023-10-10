ERCA offering grants to farmers for cover crops

The Essex Region Conservation Authority is offering grants aimed at improving regional water quality and enhancing natural areas and biodiversity.

As part of ERCA's Clean Water - Green Spaces program, this year they are offering grants are available for cover crops, which are crops planted after winter.

Cover crops keep living plant material on the ground over the winter months when the ground is usually bare, which improves water quality by reducing erosion and nutrient loss from fields during the winter.

Grants are available at $15 an acre up to 200 acres, or $3000, with some possibility for extension if funds remain available.

Katie Stammler, Water Quality Scientist with ERCA, says locally wheat is harvested in the summer, soy is being harvested now, and corn will be harvested in a month.

"So after the fields are harvested we usually see bare fields until the next crop is planted, or we might see winter wheat growing, so that's like the little bright green that we'll start seeing popping up soon. So, what we want to try to do is to get more things growing in the ground over that winter season when the ground is normally left bare."

She says the cover crop keeps nutrients in the ground for farmers during rain and snow events.

"The water running off the ground picks up sediment and nutrients and brings it out into our waterbodies, and adds to the nutrient load and sediment that goes into the waterbodies. So if we have a growing, living crop on the field at that time, then that helps us to filter out the sediment and nutrients and keep them on the ground where the farmers need them, and out of the water."

Stammler says there's many reasons why farmers are hesitant to use cover crop, but they are seeing an increase in interest.

"And that has a lot to do with our heavy clay soils, and what that can mean for them in getting back into the field in the spring time. So we know it's not for everybody, but for the guys that are willing to do it, or have been doing it for many years, cover crops are a great choice to make, and we are seeing that increasing."

Participation in the program is entirely voluntary, and will not have any impact on your property rights.

More information on how to apply for the grant can be found by clicking here.