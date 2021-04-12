ERCA Passes 2021 Budget

The Essex Region Conservation Authority passed its 2021 Budget.

Board members unanimously approved the budget at just over $10-million Thursday, a two per cent increase from 2020.

Some of the projects mentioned in the budget include studies on flood related issues, restoring 125 acres of natural habitat at John R. Park Homestead Heritage Centre and restoration and shoreline protection on Pêche Island, in partnership with the City of Windsor.

Funding is also earmarked to improve service delivery, update technology infrastructure, network security and information systems.

The budget responds to the changes to Conservation Authorities Act that require separation of services into mandatory and non-mandatory categories, according to ERCA.

Officials say the Authority will need to obtain funding agreements with municipalities to fund any non-mandatory services by 2022.

Funding for the authority is currently provided through service fees, donations and an annual tax levy on municipalities in Essex County.

The municipal tax levy request for 2021 works out to just over $3.4-million or $10.75 per person in Essex County.