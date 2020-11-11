ERCA Receives Nearly $500K in Federal Funding to Protect Great Lakes

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has received close to $500,000 in cash to protect the Great Lakes

Funding for two ERCA projects were greenlit by the federal government under the Great Lakes Protection Initiative Thursday.

Project: Detroit River Fish Habitat Creation and Wetland Restoration

Great Lakes Protection Initiative funding: $326,500 over 2 years

Project description: This project will create a calm water embayment to provide critical spawning and nursery habitat for fish and advance progress on the clean up of a degraded wetland in the Detroit River Area of Concern.

Project: Detroit River Remedial Action Plan Governance

Great Lakes Protection Initiative funding: $165,000 over 2 years

Project description: This project will support inter-agency collaboration, and stakeholder and Indigenous involvement to support the clean up of the Detroit River Area of Concern.