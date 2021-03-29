ERCA to Address $300K Loss to Phishing Scam at Windsor City Council

Windsor's city council is looking for more information on a phishing scam that cost The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) nearly $300,000 in August of last year.

Board Chair Tania Jobin and CAO Tim Byrne will be addressing councillors Monday morning and have already submitted a letter outlining the incident.

Ward 6 Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac requested the publicly funded organization appear before council earlier this month.

"It's an opportunity for me to ask some questions that have been put to me from residents here in the City of Windsor who provide the funding that goes out to ERCA," she added.

She says Windsor accounts for a large portion of ERCA's annual tax levy.

"I believe I have a responsibility to make sure that the money that I ask people for here in Windsor is properly looked after," says Gignac.

Gignac is interested to see what the organization learned from the incident.

"What they have done as result of identifying what might be a hole in the safety net in terms of financing and how money is sent out of ERCA," she says.

While ERCA does receive a tax levy from municipalities throughout Essex County, the majority of its funding comes from donations, grants and service fees.

City council gets underway Monday at 11 a.m.