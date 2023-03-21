ERCA to conduct prescribed burn at Hillman Marsh Conservation Area

The Essex Region Conservation Authority will be conducted a prescribed burn at Hillman Marsh Conservation Area today.

Periodic prescribed burns can help to revitalize and maintain tallgrass prairie ecosystems, keeping them open and free of shrubbery, in a very controlled setting.

ERCA's top strategic priority is to protect and enhance biodiversity, and in order to do so a low complexity prescribed burn will take place today.

The burn will be conducted on approximately 12 acres of tallgrass prairie grassland at Hillman Marsh Conservation Area, and will be carried out by hand ignition by professional staff who are trained and certified in fire behaviour and control.

The fire will begin around 12 p.m., with the entire process estimated to take approximately three hours.

Safety is always top priority while conducting burns, and ERCA says due to the low complexity their primary concern will be to minimize any inconvenience that may occur due to smoke.