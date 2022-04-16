ERCA tree planting celebration breaks 2 year hiatus

Locals who want to give back to the environment may have an opportunity soon.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority is breaking a 2 year hiatus to host an Earth Day Tree Planting Celebration in the City of Windsor on Sunday, April 24.

This comes with the backing of sponsors like Enwin, Trees Canada, LCBO, and CUPE 543.

Danielle Stuebing with ERCA says if you can’t make it out to the event, there are opportunities to learn how to be more environmentally conscious.

“So in addition to the tree planting event, the Windsor-Essex Earth Day celebrations are also taking place at Malden Park in Windsor, and there will be great tips on how people can learn to make every day Earth Day,” she began. “So come out on Sunday and plant a tree, but don’t stop there. Think about being mindful in your every day.”

Stuebing adds, this is a great opportunity for the average person to make a difference.

“It’s that opportunity to take action, and for people to really engage in an environmental activity. You hope that tactile action of planting a tree translates the importance of the Earth and being responsible in our actions. You know, it just becomes part of our consciousness.”

The event will be hosted at the green space along the Ganatchio Trail. Parking is available at Riverside Kiwanis Park/Pump Track parking lot, McHugh Park parking lot and various public parking lots along Riverside Drive east.

In a slight change to this year’s event, participants are asked to pre-register for one of three planting shifts – at 10am; 11:30am or 1pm.

Attendees should also bring their own shovel if possible. There will be a limited supply of tools.

