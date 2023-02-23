ERCA urging caution on trails and in conservation areas due to icy conditions

The Essex Region Conservation Authority is urging caution following Wednesday's ice storm.

ERCA reminds members of the community to refrain from using conservation areas and trails until the ice has melted.

They say that the weight of the ice on the tree branches can cause even healthy trees to fall, and for safety reasons the public should avoid the areas until the ice melts and staff have had the opportunity to assess and remove any hazard trees.

Once the ice has melted, if a guest does discover a downed tree that is blocking a trail, they are encouraged to contact ERCA through the ParkWatch hotline at 519-971-2813 or emailing parkwatch@erca.org.