ERCA Warning of Increased Amounts of Standing Water

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) is warning of an accumulation of standing water.

A Watershed Conditions Statement is in effect until 12 p.m. Thursday with expected rainfall amounts of roughly 35-40mm, with some areas receiving up to 50mm with localized downpours.

According to ERCA, forecasts are currently suggesting that storms are more likely to affect the southern portion of the county, however, conditions can change rapidly with the quick formation of thunderstorms across the region.

People are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.