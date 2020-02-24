ERCA Warning of Potential Flooding

Elevated lake levels and high winds in the forecast have prompted the Essex Region Conservation Authority to issue a Watershed Conditions Statement.

According to ERCA, water levels on Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie are 16-inches and 12-inches higher than they were this time last year.

Winds out of the northeast are expected to reach gusts up to 60km/hr by Friday.

The authority says these conditions can result in increased wave activity bringing on a higher risk of flooding.

The statement is in effect until noon Friday.