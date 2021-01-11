Erie Shores CEO Claiming COVID-19 Vaccines Used on Administration Before They Spoiled

The CEO of Erie Shores HealthCare is further responding to last week's controversy over a public relations employee at the hospital receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement posted to Facebook Monday night, Kristin Kennedy says frontline workers were invited to receive their vaccines, but doses were still available and if not administered quickly would spoil.

According to Kennedy, provincial directives were followed and the decision was made to vaccinate the hospital's administration team.

Kennedy says, "It would be completely irresponsible to do otherwise, given the frontline work our administration is called upon to do."

Last Wednesday, a public relations worker at the hospital posted a photo of himself getting the vaccine to social media sparking outrage from members of the health care community.

The incident prompted a warning from Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed reminding health officials to not ignore the ethical distribution of the vaccine.

The latest statement from Erie Shores HealthCare does not mention if the public relations worker in question has been reprimanded.

The full statement can be seen below: