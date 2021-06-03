Erie Shores Easing Visitor Restrictions

Based on the increased vaccination rates across Essex County and Chatham-Kent and a decrease in regional COVID-19 infection rates, Erie Shores HealthCare (ESHC) is easing visitor restrictions at the hospital in Leamington.

Effective June 3, ESHC will begin allowing one visitor per day, per patient in one specified time slot.

According to the hospital, patients or their substitute decision-makers will choose a maximum of two essential visitors to rotate over the patient’s stay; however, only one essential visitor is permitted to stay each day and during their chosen time slot.

The organization also notes that essential visitors will be restricted if they:

Are less than 18 years of age

Are symptomatic

Have been outside of Ontario in the last 14 days

Have tested positive for COVID-19

Have had close contact with a confirmed case or probable case of COVID-19

Have had close contact with a person with an acute respiratory illness who has been Outside of Canada in the 14 days before their symptom onset

Because not all situations are the same, Erie Shores says it recognizes that special visiting time considerations may be given for one designated support person who is:

Visiting a woman in labour

Accompanying a COVID negative emergency department patient

A parent/guardian of an ill newborn, youth or child

A support person for a patient with dementia/cognitive impairment with management approval

All outpatients and visitors are being asked to continue wearing medical-grade masks (no cloth masks) upon entry to the hospital. All visitors are also stil required to wear a medical-grade mask while visiting a patient.

Erie Shores will provide face shields to visitors on entry to the hospital or the unit as needed.

Visitors are reminded to wash their hands before entering and after leaving a patient room.