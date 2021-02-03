Erie Shores HealthCare Adjusts COVID-19 Assessment Centre Hours

Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington is changing its COVID-19 Assessment Centre hours.

In a release the hospital says "it is is modifying the hours slightly as the number of people getting tested in the District declines."

The new hours go into effect on Wednesday.

The assessment centre will now be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The hospital adds the first half hour of each day is exclusively for ESHC's pre-surgical patients.