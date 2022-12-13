Erie Shores Healthcare approved to add MRI machine to the hospital

Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington will be able to add a key piece of medical equipment to the hospital to prevent people from having to leave the area for care.

Officials announced Tuesday morning that they have been approved for funding to cover the operating costs to run a MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) machine.

The operational funding to run the machine is around $800,000 a year to support staffing, maintenance and education.

The Ontario government announced Monday it is investing more than $20 million in operating costs to run 27 of the key diagnostic equipment, geared toward small and rural hospitals who do not yet have a MRI machines.

Kristin Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer of Erie Shores Healthcare, says it is such an exciting day for the hospital.

"Currently our patients are transferred or travel to one of our regional hospital partners, that no longer needs to happen. The new MRI will enhance to the quality of care for patients, minimize ER wait times and decrease inpatient lengths of stay," she says.

The MRI is a first for Erie Shores, which provides care to over 150,000 Essex County residents. Currently, patients at the hospital who needed a MRI would be referred to other regional hospitals in Windsor or Chatham-Kent.

Emergency department at Erie Shores HealthCare (photo by AM 800's Kathie McMann)

Kristin Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer of Erie Shores Healthcare, says the funding from the province is money to operate the MRI but they still need to buy the equipment.

"We will have to fundraise through community support and donors to purchase the equipment which can be upward of $3-million,' she says.

Officials at the hospital are hopeful they can have the MRI in place and running in the next one to two years.

Ontario Health data shows that only 36 per cent of patients have MRI scans within the target time, which varies depending on priority, and that patients who should be receiving a scan within 28 days have an average wait time of 77 days.