Erie Shores HealthCare asks the public to remain cautious as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Windsor-Essex.

According to ESHC, the hospital is currently at 122 per cent occupancy.

As of August 10, 2022, there are five confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, with four being treated primarily for the virus.

The ESHC reminds residents to treat healthcare workers with respect and patience.