Erie Shores HealthCare becomes official partner of WE-SPARK Health Institute

Erie Shores HealthCare has joined as an official partner of WE-SPARK Health Institute.

During a celebration on Wednesday, Erie Shores HealthCare joined Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, St. Clair College, the University of Windsor and Windsor Regional Hospital during a celebration to sign a Memorandum of Understanding.

There is now over 860 WE-SPARK members who all help in different ways to move health research environment forward.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Dr. Lisa Porter, Executive Director of WE-SPARK Health Institute, says it's great to have Erie Shores on board.

She says WE-SPARK has spoken with Erie Shores for quite some time about joining.

"Erie Shores being a community based hospital, we've for a long time have been in conversations with them, and now that things are really moving forward we've been ramping up health research here locally in a really big way, more than tripling the number of health research grants coming into the region, they've come on board as an official partner."

She says working alongside organizations like Erie Shores HealthCare helps keep research local.

"Having health research here means that we're doing research on many of the issues that patients face here. So, it's going to be really localized here but even in general having health research in your own backyard is so important."

She says why it's crucial to continue to partner with organizations in the region.

"It forms sort of an ecosystem that makes health care professionals stay current, it supports learning experiences for our students, it empowers and educates the community. It also is the vehicle that brings brand new therapy, new infrastructure, to our region first."

WE-SPARK Health Institute began approximately 13 years ago as a grassroots effort between health researchers and healthcare professionals across the Windsor-Essex region with a passion to elevate and grow health research.

In March 2020, WE-SPARK was officially launched, with a vision to establish a thriving and engaged research community driving advancements in health.