Erie Shores Healthcare enhancing end of life care

Erie Shores Healthcare is looking to enhance end of life care.

The hospital in Leamington is partnering with local palliative care doctors who will be granted hospital privileges to assist inpatient units and the emergency department.

Erie Shores Healthcare president and CEO Kristin Kennedy says the goal is to have the right people providing the right services.

"The right people helping to augment some of the services we already have in place and improving access and service and enhancing the experience of our patients and families at Erie Shores now and into the future. So this is a good step forward."

"We've partnered with palliative care physicians across Windsor-Essex that work at Hospice as well and they will be helping to support our inpatient and our emergency room physicians here at the hospital on treatment plans for patients who are having some challenging end of life issues here."

"Our inpatient and emergency room physicians really were handling those end of life decisions on their own. This will enhance that with some specialty expertise on end of life diagnoses. So if they are to go home, how they'll be cared for by their loved ones."

The new partnership officially kicked off Monday as the hospital welcomed palliative care physicians into the facility.