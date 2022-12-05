Erie Shores HealthCare expanding its COVID Cold and Flu Care Clinic

Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington is moving to address the increase in respiratory illness and COVID-19 cases.

The hospital is expanding its COVID Cold and Flu Care Clinic.

The clinic will treat people suffering from moderate cold, flu or COVID-like symptoms.

The clinic is an expansion of the former COVID Clinical Assessment Centre.

It will allow patients who pre-book an appointment to meet with a physician or nurse practitioner and receive a health assessment and treatment plan. The clinic can also do certain types of tests, including COVID-19 PCR testing for eligible patients.

The clinic is part of a province-wide initiative from Ontario Health to reduce inappropriate Emergency Department visits for common respiratory ailments.

Hospital officials say local primary care providers should continue to be the first option, where possible.

To book an appointment at the Erie Shores HealthCare COVID Cold & Flu Care Clinic, click here.

You can also call 519-326-2373 ext. 4263. Appointments will be available 7 days a week from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.