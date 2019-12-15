Erie Shores Healthcare Helps Those in Need in Leamington

A boost for the Salvation Army in Leamington thanks to Erie Shores Healthcare.

The hospital donated 2,800 pounds of cans along non-perishable food items.

Director of Public Relations Arms Bumanlag says it was the first year the hospital held a can drive.

He says the donations were made mostly by staff members, but some patients and their families also donated.

"We had displays set up in the different departments sort of different champions in each department, keeping track of who was bringing in what," says Bumanlag. "If we wanted to really focus on a certain need for the Salvation Army whether it's pasta or can goods proper."

Bumanlag says hospital staff wanted to give back to the community.

"I would say 95% staff, we did have a few patients and a few families and visitors who have come into the hospital to contribute to this too but the real push behind this was to engage our staff," says Bumanlag.

Photo courtesy: Erie Shores Healthcare

He says staff members were challenging each other.

"We wanted to see what we could do from an operational standpoint and that's where this sort of took off," says Bumanlag. "So we put it on the different departments and the doctors and nurses here to say, let's see which department could come up with the most, let's see who could really go the extra mile."

The hospital also donated $1,500 in cash.

The Salvation Army in Leamington assists more than 270 households each year.