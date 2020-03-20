Erie Shores HealthCare Hotline to Field Questions on Service Changes

Erie Shores HealthCare has created a hotline for inquiries after service changes due to COVID-19.

The hospital in Leamington created the number to update residents on procedures, tests, and surgery cancellations.

According to a release, staff will also provide advice on self-isolation and self-monitoring.

The hotline will be receiving calls weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and has voicemail set up.

Any missed calls will be returned as soon as possible, according to the release.

The ESHC Patient Service Line is 519-326-2373 Ext. 4481.