Erie Shores HealthCare Hotline to Field Questions on Service Changes
Erie Shores HealthCare has created a hotline for inquiries after service changes due to COVID-19.
The hospital in Leamington created the number to update residents on procedures, tests, and surgery cancellations.
According to a release, staff will also provide advice on self-isolation and self-monitoring.
The hotline will be receiving calls weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and has voicemail set up.
Any missed calls will be returned as soon as possible, according to the release.
The ESHC Patient Service Line is 519-326-2373 Ext. 4481.